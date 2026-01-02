A historic pub in Farnham town centre has been placed on the market for £425,000.
After closing last year, The Lamb in Abbey Street is being offered for sale as a rare freehold opportunity with vacant possession, which could attract both licensed operators and local investors.
The former community pub sits around 150 metres south of the town centre, close to Farnham Maltings, and occupies a position between the arts complex and Farnham railway station. The surrounding area is predominantly residential.
Viewings are available through Michael Penfold at AG&G Chartered Surveyors.
The Lamb has long formed part of Farnham’s social landscape. The building was converted from two cottages in the mid-1860s and has been known by its current name since at least that time. Architectural evidence suggests original 18th-century timber beams remain within the structure, despite later rebuilding and modernisation in the 1920s and 1990s.
For generations, the pub operated as a traditional community local with a single bar, live sport, darts and a pool table. Although it struggled in recent years to keep pace with changing drinking habits, it remained part of Farnham’s tavern scene until closing in late July 2025.
The ground floor comprises the former bar, trade kitchen and customer facilities, with a covered courtyard and patio area to the rear. Residential accommodation is arranged over the first and second floors and, subject to planning consent, could be retained for staff or adapted for alternative use.
The premises licence permits the sale of alcohol until midnight from Sunday to Thursday and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. While the building is not listed, it lies within a designated conservation area, according to Waverley Borough Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.