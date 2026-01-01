A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and pedestrian in Farnham just over an hour into the New Year.
Surrey Police were called to Station Hill just after 1am following reports of a collision at the traffic lights at the Hickley’s Corner junction on the A31 Farnham Bypass.
The pedestrian, a man in his early 20s, was airlifted to hospital but sadly died around 10am.
The junction was closed for several hours with an appeal for witnesses being launched following the fatal collision at the foot of Station Hill.
Anyone who saw the collision, or was in the area around the Farnham bypass crossroads between 1am and 1.15am has been urged to get in touch.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in touch.
“We are also seeking CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.
“If you have any information that might assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45260000053 calling 101, or through our 24/7 live chat service on www.surrey.police.uk instead.”
People can also get in touch through their Facebook page, while information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers.uk.org
The accident comes two months after another pedestrian, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries after coming into collision with a vehicle at the junction on November 4.
