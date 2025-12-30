Temporary bus diversions will be introduced in Farnham from next week when part of The Borough closes for up to three months for town centre redevelopment works.
Stagecoach South has warned passengers and residents to expect changes to services during the next phase of Surrey County Council’s Farnham Infrastructure Programme, which begins on Monday, January 5.
The Borough will be closed to all traffic between Castle Street and the Royal Deer junction for about three months.
The closure will affect a number of bus routes, which will operate on diversionary routes and revised timetables while the town centre gyratory is shut.
Stagecoach said it has worked closely with Surrey County Council’s infrastructure and transport teams to keep buses running as close to the town centre as possible.
During the closure, Farnham Sports Centre will act as the main pick-up and drop-off point for services heading north and east, replacing the usual town centre stops. The stop is a short walk from the town centre.
Surrey County Council has installed temporary signage at affected town centre bus stops to guide passengers during the works. Options for improvements at the Sports Centre stop have also been explored.
Services affected by diversions or timetable changes include the 4 and 5 between Aldershot and Farnham, the 16 to Rowledge, the 18 to Bordon, the 19 to Haslemere, the 65 between Alton and Guildford, and the 404 linking Farnham Hospital and Wrecclesham with Farnborough Sixth Form College.
Passengers travelling towards Aldershot or Guildford, and those heading north or east from Farnham, are advised that buses will generally serve Farnham Sports Centre instead of the town centre. Stagecoach has urged customers to check destinations carefully at the Sports Centre, as multiple services will call at the stop in both directions.
As part of the changes, services 4 and 5 will no longer interwork in Farnham, a move Stagecoach said is intended to improve reliability during the closure. Revised timetables will be introduced.
Services 16, 18 and 19 will serve Farnham Sports Centre for journeys towards Aldershot, with additional running time added to timetables to support punctuality. Service 65 will divert via the A31 Farnham bypass and serve the Sports Centre when travelling towards Guildford. Service 46 will continue to operate as normal, while the 404 will divert only on its return journey from Farnborough.
Full details of the diversions and revised timetables are available on the Stagecoach website.
Stagecoach said the disruption comes alongside continued investment in local bus services. Passengers will continue to benefit from the national £3 single fare cap, which will remain in place during the works.
Recent service improvements have also been introduced, including increased frequency on service 18 to Bordon, additional journeys on service 16 serving Rowledge, and enhanced service levels on route 19 to Haslemere.
Stagecoach said the changes are designed to ensure bus services remain a practical and good value option for travel during the infrastructure works, supporting access to jobs, education, shopping and leisure.
Passengers are advised to plan ahead, check updated timetables before travelling, allow extra time for journeys where possible, and follow temporary signage in Farnham town centre.
A spokesperson for the bus company said: “Stagecoach thanked customers for their patience while the improvement works are carried out.”
