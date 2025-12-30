Services 16, 18 and 19 will serve Farnham Sports Centre for journeys towards Aldershot, with additional running time added to timetables to support punctuality. Service 65 will divert via the A31 Farnham bypass and serve the Sports Centre when travelling towards Guildford. Service 46 will continue to operate as normal, while the 404 will divert only on its return journey from Farnborough.