A Farnham-area charity which provides animal assisted learning to vulnerable youngsters has been saved from closure after getting the nod to build a permanent home.
But moving to Frensham comes at a price for Change of Scene – as they may need to find £15,000 to cover the cost of meeting all the planning conditions and reports.
Supporters of the “lifesaving” charity got the best possible Christmas present when their change of use application for land at Tara’s Farm was approved by Waverley Borough Council (WBC).
The centrepiece of the scheme is a building for educational use which includes a sensory room, kitchens and craft room, with the plans also including a car park, cycle store and access track.
Approval came nearly a year after the Herald reported that COS would close if they could not find a permanent home as plans to relocate from their Rowledge base fell through.
Planning applications were submitted and a lease was close to being agreed for a site in West Sussex before a neighbour told COS they had shooting rights over the land, with a five-figure sum already invested in the move.
A desperate campaign to find a new site was launched with Wishanger Wellness, a mental health and wellbeing-focused charity, offering a site in Frensham.
Wishanger Wellness was established in 2024 with aims to support people’s physical and mental health through access to open space and ecotherapy.
Their offer was called a “godsend” to a charity that has provided life-changing support to hundreds of youngsters over 17 years through outdoor learning.
Most attendees are diagnosed with conditions such as ASD and ADHD, and struggle with their mental health, but learn, grow and development through a range of activities and caring for wildlife.
“The perfect setting in the perfect location came along at the perfect time,” said the charity’s CEO, Pam Robinson, when the link-up with WW was confirmed last January.
And a further wish was granted in Godalming with Pam extolling the virtues of her charity and the application to the WBC planning committee in mid-December.
“Change of Scene have to leave their existing site at the end of 2026,” said Pam, whose charity has helped 240 young children over 2025.
“We were on the point of giving up when we were approached by WW, a new local charity with a similar ethos to us, as they use the power of nature to improve health and well-being.
“Following all the advice we were given we submitted a full planning application – it’s all we need to run COS.
“It will put in place what we need to accommodate the children and we’ve worked hard to make the plans as sustainable as possible.”
“But if we can’t build it we will have to close,” before Clare Armstrong told the committee about how COS had genuinely saved her son’s life.
She said: “The work that COS carries out is highly positive – It’s been lifechanging for my family and it’s been nothing short of a lifesaver.
“My son was removed from school because his needs couldn’t be met. As a family we sought help from everyone but only COS provided real tangible support.
“Without COS’s support my son would not be alive today.”
There was some debate during the hearing about the sensitivity of the site with one calling the land “too wet”.
Some objectors fear approval would open the door to future development with Cllr David Munro highlighting the site’s “turbulent planning history” in his speech.
He said: “I’ve supported COS’s move for some months now, but this application has aroused a considerable amount of interest in the village.
“Some say it’s highly protected and should remain a greenfield site and I respect those views but don’t agree with them. There’s some unease this might be the thin end of the wedge.
“But the conditions mean this isn’t the thin end of the wedge. It’s a standalone application and not a frontrunner for increased development.”
More than 30 people sent submissions of support for the application while there were smiles in the public gallery when the scheme was unanimously approved.
“We are delighted to be able to finally move to the new site and start to build the new facilities,” said Pam.
“This will allow us to give vulnerable children and young people a space to feel safe and calm. We hope the buildings will be finished by the spring, which is when we must leave our current site.
“It’s been a stressful time for everyone, especially the families, so it’s wonderful to know things can move forward.”
However, the conditions and price of several reports could cost the charity up to £15,000, the equivalent of two children attending COS for one morning a week for a year.
So COS has launched a crowdfunding campaign, with the charity keen to hear from any local construction companies who may be able to donate materials or help with manpower.
To donate look for ‘Change of Scene Securing The Future’ on www.crowfunder.co.uk
