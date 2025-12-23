The traditional craft of quilting will kickstart the 2026 crafts programme at Farnham Maltings on Sunday, January 11.
Quilters young and not-so-young will fill the building with exhibitions of quilts and stalls selling fabrics, quilting tools and haberdashery at the annual Quilters’ Fair from 9.30am to 4pm.
Exhibitors will attend from across the UK, offering a curated marketplace filled with independent textile businesses. There will be local quilters, including Brigitte Gillespie from Farnham and Tongham-based Sunflowerstitches, while others will be travelling from as far as Cornwall such is the reputation of the fair.
Farnham Young Quilters will host hands-on sessions for under-16s throughout the day, encouraging the next generation of makers to get involved.
Tickets are available at farnhammaltings.com
