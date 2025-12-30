People from across our region have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours list for services ranging from national security and education to elite sport, charity and broadcasting.
Surrey is home to the youngest recipient named this year, with 20-year-old Olympic gold medallist sports climber Toby Roberts, from Elstead, being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to sport.
Roberts made history earlier this year after winning gold at the Paris Olympic Games, becoming one of Britain’s most successful climbers at international level.
John Eric Paul Mitchell, from Woking, is recognised with an MBE for services to rugby union. Mitchell is head coach of the England Women’s Rugby Union Team and has played a key role in the side’s recent international success.
Education and skills are also represented in the honours, with Kathryn Mary Geraghty, of Woking, appointed an MBE for services to education and skills. Geraghty is head of technical qualifications at the National Theatre.
John Francis Towers, headmaster of Barrow Hills School, Godalming, also receives an MBE for services to education.
Alice Florence Potter, of Woking, has been awarded an MBE for services to policing and to the community in Surrey. She is a police volunteer with the Christian Police Association and a chaplain with Surrey Police.
Just over the Hampshire border, Mark Kenneth Russell from Fleet, chief executive of The Children’s Society, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to charity.
Television presenter and property expert Phil Spencer, who lives in Froyle near Alton, has been appointed an MBE. Spencer, best known for Location, Location, Location, has worked with homelessness charity St Mungo’s since 2010 and has hosted 44 seasons of the programme alongside Kirstie Allsopp.
The King’s New Year Honours recognise people from all walks of life for their contribution to public service, community life and national achievement.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.