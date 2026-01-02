Pretty much all our main team sports have recently been playing at the highest level in their histories. Women’s and girls’ sport is thriving, golfer Lottie Woad has turned professional, not long after reaching number one in the women’s world amateur golf rankings.
Perhaps most significantly of all, our community’s sports and fitness clubs are vibrant thanks to the efforts of leaders and volunteers.
Each year, Farnham Sports Council organises the Farnham Sports Awards and its nominations are now open. Details and the nomination form can be found at www.farnhamsportscouncil.org.uk
There are so many people, teams and clubs in Farnham who deserve recognition, so I urge our local community to actively consider supporting Farnham’s sporting showpiece of the year. The nomination process is simple and an enriching and motivating experience for nominees.
Sport and active lifestyles are widely regarded as good for physical and mental health, not to mention the shared uplifting moments and social cohesion benefits for individuals and the wider community.
On behalf of Farnham Sports Council, I wish all residents a happy and healthy new year.
David Gill
Chair, Farnham Sports Council
Pond decision should not be undermined
I refer to the ongoing saga surrounding the future of King’s Pond.
On December 10, Alton Town Council (ATC) voted by seven to five, with one abstention, to take forward the comparison of two options: either dredging with improvement works to maintain approximately the current footprint, or reconfiguring the site to create a river channel through it with an off-line smaller pond. This will require the appointment of a contractor to design and investigate the feasibility of both options.
It is indisputable that many have held the opinion, since the options were first published by ATC more than a year ago, that the second option would not be acceptable. This was, and with some qualifications remains, my own opinion. However, dredging is no longer a relatively straightforward solution, not least because of the need to dispose, for the first time off site, of a large volume of mildly contaminated silt.
Given the likely costs involved, I think it entirely appropriate that ATC should identify and cost alternative solutions and present these facts to the townspeople so they can have a say in the final decision.
However, ATC’s methodology, which has included the participation of local stakeholders, appears not to be good enough for a group of disaffected town councillors and their supporters who, on the evidence of the Alton parish meeting of December 15, seek to get their way by asking electors to attempt to overrule their elected representatives on the council.
At the conclusion of the meeting, those present were invited to vote on eight questions put forward from the floor, which can now be seen on the ATC website. These must now be put to the wider electorate in a poll to be held no later than January 15, 2026. Many of the arguments from those in favour of seeking to overrule the majority on ATC concern the understanding of expert information, and a belief that if the second option were dropped there would be no need to spend more money on surveys, design and related work.
While these arguments may or may not have merit, I am at a loss to understand how the wider public are better placed to make this judgement by returning yes-or-no answers to eight simplistic — in one case inappropriate, and in others leading — questions, at an estimated cost of £10,000.
I would urge electors who decide to participate in this poll to read all the material published on the ATC website and to think carefully before voting in a way that undermines the democratically taken decisions of the town council.
Jeremy Buck,
Anstey Lane,
Alton
Haslemere belongs with Sussex
I was pleased to read in the Herald of December 11 the report of a campaign to join Haslemere to West Sussex, something I have advocated for some 20 years.
Haslemere has nothing in common with the areas it is being forced to amalgamate with — Ashford and Staines in Middlesex, or Woking.
Council tax in Surrey is considerably higher than in both West Sussex and Hampshire, and will doubtless increase further to pay for the debts of other west Surrey districts.
I am astounded by the remarks of Cllr Leach. There would be no postcode change — that is nonsense — and while Haslemere sits on the edge of any district, the Sussex unitary districts have not yet been announced. However, Haslemere is likely to be closer to, and have much more in common with, an authority based in Chichester than one with offices in Woking or Staines.
Robert Knowles,
Beech Road,
Haslemere
UK must improve defence preparedness
The head of NATO has warned that the UK and its allies must prepare for war, and with a criminal at the helm of the largest country in the world, Vladimir Putin’s threats cannot be ignored. Si vis pacem, para bellum — if you want peace, prepare for war. Putin preys on the weak, and NATO, particularly Europe, is nowhere near ready to deter Russia.
The UK must bring up to standard the ships, aircraft and land force equipment it already has. Action must be taken to improve recruitment and the retention of service personnel. Smart use of cyber capability and the development of drones should be priorities. Much more investment in new equipment is urgently required.
The Ministry of Defence must be organised more efficiently, both financially and operationally. Defence has become far too expensive for any European nation to do everything.
Unsentimental reorganisation of defence is essential. It is fortunate that the present heads of the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Marines have led UK Special Forces. The present chief of Defence Staff and vice chief are, arguably, Whitehall warriors.
Lieutenant Commander Lester May,
Royal Navy (retired)
