Ambulance managers have thanked its staff and volunteers for their dedication and hard work supporting patients throughout the festive and New Year period.
The South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) recorded its busiest days in recent weeks, with it handling more than 3,000 calls.
With peaks in demand expected to continue throughout January and the winter months, SECAmb has also thanked the public for its continued support in using its services — and those of the wider NHS — appropriately.
People can help manage demand by only calling 999 in an emergency and by using alternatives such as speaking to a pharmacist or GP. Help and advice is also available through NHS 111, either by phone or online at 111.nhs.uk.
SECAmb chief executive Simon Weldon said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff and volunteers who have spent time away from their family and friends this festive period. I am extremely proud of their dedication, not only at this busy time of year, but all year round.
“We know that January and the rest of the winter period will continue to bring challenges, but I know my colleagues — working across a wide variety of frontline and support roles — will be working hard to respond to the needs of our patients.
“As we enter a new year, SECAmb is committed to continuing to work closely with the wider NHS and partner organisations to ensure we are providing the best possible care to our communities.
“I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and wish everyone a safe and happy 2026.”
More information on staying safe this winter is available on the NHS South East Coast Ambulance Service website.
SECAmb provides emergency and non-emergency ambulance services across Surrey, parts of Hampshire, Kent and Sussex.
