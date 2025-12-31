Hampshire Search and Rescue has reached its 1200th operational callout since it was formed more than two decades ago, marking a significant milestone for the volunteer-led charity.
The organisation, known as HANTSAR, was established in 2003 with a small group of volunteers and has since grown into a multi-skilled search and rescue unit supporting police and emergency services across the county.
Its primary role remains the search for vulnerable missing people at the request of police, but the team has expanded its capabilities to include water rescue, drone operations, medical response and specialist foot teams. These resources are also made available to the Local Resilience Forum and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service when required.
Marking the 1200th callout, the charity said the figure was not about celebration but reflection.
“Like all search and rescue teams, we wish we did not need to be called, because it means someone is in trouble or a family is traumatised,” a spokesperson said.
“But when there is a need, we willingly step up, and will continue to do so.”
The milestone has prompted volunteers to reflect on those they have helped, colleagues who have served and retired, and the ongoing support provided by families behind the scenes.
HANTSAR is a registered charity and one of many county-based Lowland Search and Rescue units operating across the country. It is affiliated with the Association of Lowland Search and Rescue, which coordinates teams nationally and sets operational standards.
The charity relies entirely on volunteers and public support to continue its work.
