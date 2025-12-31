The festive event featured stalls selling Christmas decorations, crafts, stocking fillers, homemade food, boutique clothes and handbags. A tombola, raffle and silent auction also helped boost the total.
As well as supporting Phyllis Tuckwell, money was also raised for the church’s stained glass window fund.
Sam West, community fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell, said: “We would like to thank the organisers of this wonderful Christmas market for this very generous donation. It was so kind of them to choose to support Phyllis Tuckwell through this festive Christmas event, and help us to continue providing our specialist care for those in our community who really need our help.”
Phyllis Tuckwell provides palliative and end of life care for patients and families living with advanced or terminal illness, including cancer. The charity supports more than 250 patients, relatives and carers each day through medical and nursing care, therapies, counselling, social work advice and practical support.
Around 25 per cent of its costs are covered by the NHS and Government funding, meaning it must raise more than £25,000 every day to continue its work.
More information about fundraising and upcoming events is available at www.pth.org.uk/support-us/fundraising.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.