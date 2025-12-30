Haslemere Hall is set to come alive this New Year’s Eve as Boogie Days returns for one unforgettable night of daytime clubbing – and everyone is invited.
The event, created nearly two years ago by co-founders Keith Connors and Mark Harris, was designed to bring a fun experience to the over-30s.
“The journey started at G-Live in Guildford, which was a huge success, followed by the first Boogie Days at Haslemere Hall – which was epic, with 400 people coming to support us and dance away a Saturday afternoon. They turned up with their Boogie Biddies Prosecco Posse,” said Keith.
Since then, the concept has grown rapidly, attracting hundreds of loyal “Boogie Dayers” and expanding to venues including the Farnham Maltings, Petersfield Festival Hall, Guildford Y Club (formerly Harpers), and Camberley Theatre, with more events planned for 2026.
This New Year’s Eve promises a night of fun, with DJs spinning tracks from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. Party-goers can enjoy fireworks from London broadcast on giant TV screens, all under a sky of confetti, bubbles, and streamers. Boogie Days isn’t just a party – it’s an experience to remember.
For tickets and more information, visit Haslemere Hall or call 01428 642161. Keep up with Boogie Days’ latest events at www.boogiedays.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.