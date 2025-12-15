The street dance company, founded 19 years ago by Karen Garland and Nadeana Simpson-Hadden, filled the stage with nearly 200 young dancers from Haslemere, Midhurst, and Bordon. Across three sold-out performances, the theatre was buzzing. It wasn’t just a show – it was a testament to how far the company has come since those first steps nearly two decades ago.
From the very first step to the final bow, young performers of all ages moved with confidence. It wasn’t just a competition; it was about presence, and giving children the space to explore their creativity, embrace who they are, and discover what they are capable of when belief replaces pressure.
At the heart of Streetnation’s success is its ethos: a no-pressure environment where creativity leads and confidence follows.
Artist Director Deeza Twiddy joined Streetnation at just nine years old, she is living proof of the company’s impact.
“Streetnation is more than just a dance school,” she said. “It’s a family, a home and a support system. Those who dance will understand when I say that there is no feeling like working hard towards something you are passionate about for days, weeks, months and years and then seeing it play out whether that is for yourself or for the dancers you teach. Every count of 8 is a step closer to your dreams no matter how large or small”
The performances were also a tribute to the families who support this community and the children who show up week after week, brave enough to try, fail, and grow.
Ashley Stevens, whose daughter has been with Streetnation for eight years, said: “My daughter started as a shy little kid, and now she dances with Street Elite. Last night, she and all the other dancers absolutely smashed it. We were so proud. The teachers and dancers make this such a supportive and inspiring place.”
Molly, a dancer who joined nine years ago, said: “I was a shy dancer who would only dance at home. Streetnation has helped me build confidence to perform in front of hundreds of people. Everyone is kind and supportive, it’s an amazing place to be.”
Streetnation is more than a dance company, it is a family, a safe space, and a powerful reminder of what happens when young people are trusted with their own voices.
Nadeana said: “If you’d asked my young dancer self what I wanted to achieve, this would have been it. We’ve created a team of young teachers who share our passion and deliver it to every dancer each week. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
Karen added: “Kids transform at Streetnation. There’s no fancy formula – it’s simple. Teach them, believe in them, nurture them, hype them up, and they find a confidence that lets them take on anything.”
Nineteen years on, Streetnation shows no signs of slowing down – it continues to rise, one dancer at a time.
