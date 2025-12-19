If your children have spent the winter peering hopefully at the sky for snowflakes, The Snowsmith offers a reliable substitute for the real thing.
The family show at Farnham Maltings introduces Eira, a would-be snow-maker from the resolutely flurry-free town of Thawmor. Snow-making is the family business, but talent has skipped a generation. No matter how hard Eira tries, the white stuff stubbornly refuses to fall.
Unfortunately, Thawmor is not a forgiving place for failure, as its residents are relentlessly rude and impatient.
Things change when Eira has a chance encounter with a snowy owl, who hints that snow may come from somewhere else entirely.
What follows is an epic journey involving an obsessively tidy sea dog, a miner whose best friend is a rock, and a goatherd battling an inferiority complex. Along the way, Eira and her owl companion travel underground, over sea and, memorably, into the belly of a whale.
The production, by Half a String, makes clever use of puppetry and simple effects, letting youngsters’ imagination do the hard work.
Dorthea Darby plays Eira with warmth and humour, and is ably supported by Elliott Liburd and Hazel Simmons, who juggle multiple roles with ease.
Simmons’ live folk music, sung and strummed on guitar, is particularly effective.
There is plenty to keep younger viewers involved, with lively audience interaction that draws children in. Judging by the excited reaction in the auditorium, this works exactly as intended.
Underneath the jokes and the puppetry, there is a subtly delivered message about perseverance and kindness - about keeping going when things don’t work out, and being a little nicer to each other along the way.
After a surprising payoff ending, there is even a chance to meet the cast — both human and puppet.
The Snowsmith proves that, even without snow outside, seasonal magic can still be made indoors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.