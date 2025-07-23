When Celia and Gavin Bethune and their three children returned to the UK after years of living overseas they hoped to find a house that would truly feel like home for their family.
They did not expect, however, to buy a property that already carries their family name — Bethune House, on West Street in Farnham, in the heart of the town.
The 18th-century, Grade II* listed building is named after Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Monro Bethune, a dignitary with long-standing historic links to Farnham.
While the modern-day Bethune family do not believe they are direct descendants of Lt Col Bethune, they felt it was important to return to a place where they could put down roots and connect with the local community.
Lt Col Bethune lived at Vernon House, now home to Farnham Library, in the late 19th-century and was once in possession of the famous cap King Charles left as a gift at the house before his final journey to London.
The cap later found its way to Farnham Museum, where it still resides today and remains part of the town’s collection.
Bethune House, described as “one of the finest houses” in Farnham town centre, was sold earlier in the year to the Bethune family.
Through Gavin’s career as an oil engineer, the family had lived all over the world, but he and Celia wanted to ensure their children, Isla, Bea and Lachlan, had a more permanent place to call home.
When Bethune House in Farnham came onto the market, the family felt it was meant to be, despite having no previous ties to the town.
Lachlan said: “Ever since we moved in, we already love the town and its character. It has been easy to make friends in the area and I’m glad we finally have a place to settle down after moving around so much.”
After moving in earlier this year, the family held a gathering of around 50 friends, neighbours and relatives, complete with kilts and bagpipes, paying tribute to their Scottish heritage.
The Georgian house was sold by Trueman & Grundy, with a guide price of £2.65 million.
