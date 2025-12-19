Members of Farnham Weyside Rotary Club have paid tribute to their past president John Vilton.
Mr Vilton has been remembered for his commitment to Rotary, his love of cars and his sense of humour.
He joined Farnham Weyside Rotary Club in 2018 after moving to Farnham with his wife from Dorset. He had first become a Rotarian in the 1980s while working in the motor trade in London.
He was actively involved in all aspects of club life, with a particular passion for the Festival of Transport, reflecting his lifelong interest in cars.
Fellow members said he was a strong supporter of Rotary’s aims to give back to society and help those less fortunate.
A spokesperson for the club said: “His dry sense of humour, honesty, and organisational skills endeared him to all members and everyone else he came into contact with.”
The club also praised Mr Vilton for being a devoted family man, who was deeply committed to his wife Aileen, his daughters Emma and Amy, and his grandchildren, who supported him throughout his recent illness.
Rotary colleagues said his contribution to the club and to those around him would not be forgotten.
