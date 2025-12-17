Children and adults who are spending the festive season in refuges across Surrey will receive extra Christmas presents thanks to a partnership between a charity and a Farnham-based racquets club.
The Bourne Club has linked up with I Choose Freedom, an independent charity which provides refuge to around 250 adult and child survivors fleeing domestic abuse each year.
Their “I Choose Freedom and Bourne Club” initiative will see the club’s Christmas tree adorned with tags, each representing a child or adult who will be spending Christmas in one of the charity’s Surrey refuges.
The aim is for The Bourne Club members to choose a tag and buy a suitable gift, which will be collected and distributed by the charity.
After finding refuge with I Choose Freedom, families are safe, but mothers still worry about making Christmas special for their children, and every year children in refuges ask whether Santa will still find them.
Many survivors have experienced fear during past festive seasons so Christmas can be a very difficult time of year. By buying a present for a child or an adult survivor, giving some Christmas food or donating directly to I Choose Freedom, people can help make the holidays a little brighter for families in refuges.
Emma Bray, I Choose Freedom CEO, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of The Bourne Club and its members.
“Their kindness will ensure that every child and adult in our refuges receives a gift they love this Christmas as they celebrate the season safe, supported and free from domestic abuse.
“This partnership means so much to the survivors in our care and to everyone at the charity.”
Alternatively, it welcomes food vouchers from Tesco or Sainsbury’s or long-life packaged Christmas items.
