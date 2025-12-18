Haslemere is officially on the nice list this Christmas, thanks to the town’s sixth annual Christmas Windows Competition. Organised by St Bartholomew’s, St Christopher’s, All Saints & St Stephen’s churches, it’s the festive face-lift Haslemere’s shopfronts have been waiting for.
“The purpose of this initiative has been to demonstrate support for our retailers, have some fun, draw the community together, and celebrate the creativity of our shopkeepers and their wonderful Christmas windows!” said organiser Rev. Justin Manley-Cooper. “Plus, who doesn’t love a window that wows?”
Four years ago, the competition got a school-spirited boost when local primary schools joined in. What started with nine schools has now grown to 14, alongside the Church Youth Group, Haslemere and Camelsdale Brownies, and Haslemere Beavers. The aim is simple: get everyone in the festive spirit while giving shops that struggle with decorations a helping hand.
Judges had their work cut out for them this year. The Bathroom Shop took home the award for the most complimentary window, with Optical Studios, dressed by Camelsdale Brownies, as runner-up. The Book Shop claimed the title for most stylish, while The Dog Room went all out to be named most festive, just edging out Past and Present.
Meanwhile, the public had their say in the community vote for the best shop-dressed window. This year, RT Mechanicsrevved up to take the top spot, with Mia Hair a close shave behind. Other windows earning highly commended status included Scope and Seymours, dressed by Camelsdale Primary, The Library, Tantum Trust, and No.1 Charter Walk, decorated by Grayswood School.
“It’s a fantastic collaboration by schools, youth groups, and retailers to make Haslemere a festive destination,” said Rev. Justin.
So grab a mince pie, take a stroll through town, and see which windows really take the tinsel this year!
