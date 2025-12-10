For Whitehill & Bordon, long-awaited change began to feel real in 2025 when construction finally started on the Sainsbury’s supermarket.
After years of anticipation, the project moved from plans to reality with contracts signed and a ceremonial ground-breaking in June. Progress on site was initially slow, with heavy machinery not fully arriving until September at the new 16,000 sq ft store.
For many residents, the start of construction brought relief that the town might finally begin to live up to long-promised regeneration pledges. However, with both a cinema and a health hub still outstanding, concerns remain that Bordon risks becoming a place where housing is delivered without the supporting infrastructure needed to sustain a growing population.
While progress on Sainsbury’s is widely seen as a step forward, uncertainty surrounding the proposed Health Hub continued to dominate local debate. Campaigners from the “You Know the Chase Hospital Makes Sense” group remained vocal throughout the year, pressing for clarity and firm commitments.
The future of healthcare became one of the most significant talking points, particularly after assurances from the local Integrated Care Board that Chase Hospital would not close until a Health Hub was in place. Despite those statements, residents expressed frustration at the lack of visible progress, fearing the town could eventually be left without accessible healthcare services.
One of the year’s most positive moments came with the return of the Bordon Soapbox Derby. Thousands of spectators lined Chalet Hill as a range of inventive, themed soapboxes raced downhill in a celebration of speed, creativity and community spirit.
The Super Slugs team were first off the ramp and set an impressive benchmark time of 28.53 seconds, which proved too fast for other teams to beat. Their early run ultimately secured them the winners’ medals as the event drew to a close.
Although the derby will not return until 2027, organisers and residents alike are confident it will once again deliver an entertaining and good-humoured spectacle.
The Forest Centre also featured prominently in the year’s headlines, though not always for positive reasons. Bordon’s main shopping and community area experienced ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour and youth disturbances during the year.
Police patrols were increased and the situation escalated to the use of a dispersal order. While officers sought to reassure residents that Bordon remains a safe town, the issue reignited calls for a dedicated police station, particularly as both Alton and Petersfield move ahead with new facilities.
The former military town also took time to reflect on its past, marking the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day. The end of the Second World War in both Europe and the Pacific was commemorated with a beacon-lighting ceremony held in unison with towns and villages across the country.
The event was supported by four Armoured Close Support Battalion REME, whose members welded the Whitehill Town Council crest onto the front of the town’s existing beacon, creating a lasting tribute to those who served and sacrificed.
