The staff and parents association of Weyford Infant School and Nursery School, Bordon, has received £992 to spend on cooking and nutrition, and Ropley Courtyard Community Shop will be able to refurbish the courtyard after receiving £952. Children swimming in Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool will be better protected from the sun thanks to rash vests purchased with a £936 grant, and users of Alton Rugby Football Club will see improvements to the clubhouse, including storage for tables and chairs, once its £800 grant has been spent.