Community groups across East Hampshire are starting the year with a spring in their step thanks to grants from the East Hampshire Community Chest totalling almost £10,000.

Five groups have received grants of £1,000 each. Holybourne Theatre will have new rechargeable lights and thermostat heaters as a result of the money, while children at Petersfield Infant School are looking forward to a new adventure playground Association (PISA).

Basingstoke & Alton Cardiac Rehabilitation Charity are spending their £1,000 on raising awareness of cardiac health; Petersfield Cricket Club will be able to buy a second-hand mower; and the independent charity Dementia Friendly Hampshire have been given £1,000 to help improve the wellbeing of people with dementia by connecting more with nature.

The staff and parents association of Weyford Infant School and Nursery School, Bordon, has received £992 to spend on cooking and nutrition, and Ropley Courtyard Community Shop will be able to refurbish the courtyard after receiving £952. Children swimming in Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool will be better protected from the sun thanks to rash vests purchased with a £936 grant, and users of Alton Rugby Football Club will see improvements to the clubhouse, including storage for tables and chairs, once its £800 grant has been spent.

Y Plus Youth Services in Headley Down has received £508 to upgrade internal doors to comply with exam board requirements and, nearby, Headley Down Nature Reserve will be able to establish a tree area to celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026 after receiving £500.

Meanwhile, Petersfield Community Association needed a dehumidifier for the centre and now has £310 to buy one.

East Hampshire Community Chest is a grant scheme set-up to award funds raised through a community lottery. The lottery has more than 70 local causes signed up who benefit from funds raised through regular payments from supporters.