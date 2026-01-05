It’s nearly panto time at The Phoenix – oh yes it is – with Bordon’s favourite thespians taking to the stage with a rags to riches tale.
There will be villains to boo and heroes to cheer when The Phoenix Players lift the curtain on Dick Whittington at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 15.
Theatregoers can expect plenty of laugh out loud moments and audience participation as young Dick and his trusty cat head to London to seek fortune and success.
They will face villainous plots, sea voyages, and a talking rat or two, with some panto magic helping them along the way.
There will be six evening shows and two matinees with tickets priced £10 plus booking fee, visit https://www.phoenixarts.co.uk/
