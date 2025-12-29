Cyclists riding from Farnham to Paris have raised more than £100,000 to help fund the construction of Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care’s new hospice.
Phyllis Tuckwell’s first Pedal to Paris challenge saw 32 cyclists set out from the hospice site in Farnham to cheers from supporters who gathered to wave them off.
The riders followed a 333km route through Lewes to Newhaven, crossed by ferry to Dieppe, then continued through Forges-les-Eaux and Cergy-Pontoise before arriving in Paris four days later.
Among the cyclists were two members of Phyllis Tuckwell staff, Dr Fiona Barley and corporate fundraising manager Sarah Blake, along with the charity’s chair of trustees, Dr Robert Laing. Dr Laing’s term as chair began on the second evening of the ride.
All of the money raised will go directly towards the construction of the new hospice. The state-of-the-art building, due to open next spring, will enable the charity to support thousands of local people each year who are living with an advanced or terminal illness, including cancer.
“Thank you so much to everyone who took part in this amazing challenge,” said Fiona Chapman, event fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell.
“There was such a wonderful atmosphere and such good spirit throughout the whole cycle ride, and it was really moving to see everyone complete the last leg together and arrive at the finish line as one big team.”
The cyclists completed the route in stages of 10 to 15 miles, allowing riders who had fallen behind to catch up before the next leg. Participants rode alongside different people at each stage, offering support and getting to know one another during the journey.
Riders took part for a range of personal reasons. Some were fundraising in memory of loved ones cared for by Phyllis Tuckwell, while others were staff members or volunteers supporting the charity’s work. Nine cyclists were from Beard Construction, which is building the new hospice, and another represented Hi-Speed Services, one of the charity’s corporate supporters.
Hi-Speed Services also provided a van on the final day to transport the bikes back to Farnham.
Phyllis Tuckwell thanked Beard Construction and Hi-Speed Services for their support, as well as Cycle4Good, a non-profit organisation which planned and organised the trip. Its team accompanied the riders throughout the challenge, providing directions, support and bike maintenance.
