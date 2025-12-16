Gardiner was deeply involved in Henry VIII’s “Great Matter”, travelling to France and Italy in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to secure an annulment of the King’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon. Though he failed in that task, his learning and intellect impressed even his enemies. In 1533 he assisted Archbishop Thomas Cranmer in declaring Henry’s marriage null and void, and two years later he was among the bishops who endorsed Henry’s title as Supreme Head of the Church of England.