Our region is facing a cold and crisp Christmas this year, with frost likely but snowfall looking increasingly unlikely.
Weather forecasts in the run-up to Christmas Day on Thursday, December 25 suggest high pressure will dominate southern England, bringing dry conditions, chilly nights and bright spells.
Temperatures across East Hampshire are expected to be in the single figures during the day, with overnight lows dipping below freezing in rural areas.
While talk of a “white Christmas” always gathers pace at this time of year, the chances locally appear slim. Forecast charts show no sustained snow systems moving across the south, and ground temperatures are expected to remain marginal for settling snow.
At best, forecasters say there is a small chance of a brief wintry flurry, most likely over higher ground such as the South Downs, but any snow would be short-lived and unlikely to settle.
Instead, the festive period is more likely to bring widespread frost, sparkling mornings and a heightened risk of icy patches, particularly on untreated rural lanes and pavements.
Drivers and pedestrians are being advised to take extra care during early morning journeys, when temperatures are lowest and ice could remain on the roads.
Elsewhere in the UK, colder air is expected to bring a greater chance of snow to northern Scotland and parts of the Highlands, where more wintry conditions are likely, while much of England and Wales looks set to stay dry and cold rather than snowy.
