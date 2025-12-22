As millions prepare to travel for Christmas, National Highways staff will be working round the clock to keep traffic moving and motorists safe on motorways and major A roads.
Teams will be monitoring the network, responding to incidents and clearing breakdowns throughout the festive period, providing a 24/7 service while many people enjoy time away from work with family and friends.
Travel is expected to be busier than ever. The RAC predicts a record 37.5 million trips in the week leading up to Christmas - the highest since records began in 2013. On Christmas Day alone, drivers are expected to make 4.7 million journeys, with millions more on Boxing Day and into the New Year.
Across the Christmas and New Year bank holidays, an average of more than 600 National Highways frontline staff will be on duty in regional operations centres and out on the road network.
Last December, there were more than 23,300 breakdowns on motorways and major A roads, with winter breakdowns rising by 21 percent over the past five years.
Among those working through the festive period is Michael Whyatt, a National Highways traffic officer based in Hampshire.
“For us, Christmas is just another day on the motorway,” he said. “We’re out patrolling, clearing debris and helping anyone who breaks down so they can get back on their way safely.
“If traffic allows, we’ll meet up for a quick bite, so no one feels alone, then head back out to keep the network moving.
“The best feeling is when you help someone get going again, whether it’s talking them through a tyre change or getting them off the motorway safely. You know you’ve made a difference.”
Inside regional operations centres, operators work behind the scenes to manage incidents and support traffic officers on the ground.
Lucy Towle, a regional operations centre operator in the East of England, said: “People usually call us on what might be the worst day of their year. For us, it’s routine, but for them it’s a crisis.
“We pull together to make sure they’re okay and check on each other. If I can help someone feel calmer, that means everything.”
Despite the pressures, staff try to keep morale high during long shifts.
“We all bring something in — puddings, drinks, picky bits — and share it around,” she said. “It’s like spending the day with a second family.”
Lynne Watkins, now operations manager at the South West regional operations centre and formerly a traffic officer for seven years, said working over Christmas was part of the role.
“While I’d naturally prefer not to work over Christmas, it’s only fair to take my turn and I’m proud to do my bit to keep the network safe,” she said.
Recalling one festive shift, she added: “One year, when I was out on patrol as a traffic officer, I even had to round up two goats trotting down the motorway on Christmas morning.
“They were happily munching on the central reservation and outwitting us at every turn. Eventually, we got them back to their field and everyone was safe. It’s all part of the job.”
Denisa-Elena Ciobanu, team manager at the East of England regional operations centre, said working over Christmas could be challenging but rewarding.
“Working over Christmas can feel different, but it’s rewarding knowing we help families reach loved ones safely,” she said.
“We keep the festive spirit alive with small traditions like our ‘Feast of the East’ before our shift starts, and we take pride in making a real difference during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.”
She added: “Just days into the role, we managed a major incident together. It showed me how vital teamwork and resilience are at this time of year.”
National Highways is urging drivers travelling over the festive period to plan ahead and take extra care in winter conditions.
Motorists are advised to follow the organisation’s T.R.I.P. guidance: Topping up fuel and fluids; Resting and planning breaks every two hours; Inspecting tyres; and Preparing for all weather conditions, including carrying blankets, water and snacks.
With millions of journeys expected, National Highways said its teams would continue working around the clock to keep drivers safe and the country moving throughout Christmas and the New Year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.