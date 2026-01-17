Hampshire County Council will not ask the Government to postpone the county council elections scheduled for May 2026, after cabinet members made a final decision at an extraordinary meeting.
The move follows earlier, unanimous cross-party support from county councillors, who expressed that residents’ right to vote must be protected and that it is for the people of Hampshire to decide who represents them and which party runs the council.
In December, the Government asked councils to consider whether postponing elections could free up staff and councillor time during local government reorganisation.
At the cabinet meeting on January 15, the leader of the council, Cllr Nick Adams-King, recognised that postponing elections would inevitably release capacity at a time when the authority is being asked to deliver major structural changes alongside everyday services, without extra funding.
He said: “It is self-evident that postponing the elections would release capacity to support local government reorganisation”.
However, cabinet agreed that increased capacity alone was not a sufficient reason to defer elections.
Cllr Nick Adams-King, said democratic accountability should not be put on hold.
“Democratic accountability isn’t something that can be paused when it becomes inconvenient.
“It is a responsibility we owe to the people we serve, and it is the foundation of trust in local government.”
He added that while postponing elections might create capacity, the council’s position was clear.
“If capacity is the issue, then it is reorganisation, not elections, that should be reconsidered. Whatever the government ultimately decides, Hampshire’s position is principled and consistent: we will not ask for a delay.”
Speaking about his own role, Cllr Adams-King said it was not for him to determine his future or the future of his colleagues in office.
“I love serving as leader of the county council and I love representing Romsey Rural, but it is not for me to decide whether I continue in these roles. That decision belongs to the people of Hampshire. They should have their say, on time, and as promised.”
He concluded: “Democracy isn’t always convenient, and it doesn’t always deliver the outcome you hope for. But that is exactly why it matters. Power must rest with the people, not those in office.”
The council will now send its response to the Government, setting out its position that the May 2026 elections should go ahead as planned.
