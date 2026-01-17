Responsibility for the area will transfer from Frimley Integrated Care Board (ICB) to NHS Hampshire and the Isle of Wight ICB.
The change follows a directive issued by NHS England in March last year requiring all ICBs to cut their running and programme costs by 50 percent by the end of last month.
Speaking at a Hampshire County Council committee meeting on Tuesday, January 13, Ros Hartley, director of partnerships for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight ICB, said the move would bring services under a more unified health and care structure.
She said: “The north-east Hampshire population will move across from Frimley ICB to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight ICB.
“From April 2026, we will be responsible for a population of more than 2.1 million. This includes around 176,000 people in Rushmoor and part of Hart, along with responsibility for 14 GP practices and other areas of primary care.
“We are working closely with primary care and with staff who will transfer between organisations to ensure continuity.”
Concerns were raised by councillor Rod Cooper, who represents Farnborough West, about whether residents in Farnborough, Aldershot and Fleet would see changes to the quality of care they receive.
Cllr Cooper also sought reassurance that residents would continue to use Frimley Park Hospital and would not be required to travel further for treatment.
He said he was worried patients could be redirected to hospitals in Basingstoke, Winchester or Andover.
Cllr Cooper said: “On the surface it sounds a little bit concerning and I’m hoping that you’re going to be able to reassure [us] that services that Farnborough, Aldershot and Fleet residents currently receive from Frimley Park Hospital and so on will remain at Frimley Park Hospital.”
In response, Ms Hartley said existing services would remain in place.
She said: “In terms of existing services and existing referrals, the use of Frimley Park Hospital stays as it is.”
Across the South East, the number of ICBs will reduce from six to four. Nationally, 12 ICBs will merge to form new NHS bodies from April 2026.
