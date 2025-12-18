Immigration was a topic that dominated 2025, marked by record small-boat crossings and protests outside asylum hotels.
But this week in 1979, the tone in Farnham was markedly different.
The Farnham Herald of Friday, December 21 reported under the headline ‘Refugee families may settle in Farnham’ that preparations were under way to receive Vietnamese boat people fleeing persecution following the Viet Cong’s victory in the long-running war.
Three families were to be housed in council properties in Farnham, with a fourth placed in private accommodation. Local voluntary organisations were already helping to support the refugees’ welfare.
Michael Laloe, director of resettlement for the British Council for Aid to Refugees, acknowledged “a certain amount of public reaction to the refugees moving to the area”.
“People will ask ‘why are we doing this?’ Why are they getting so much?’” he said.
“But remember, these people have been through a pretty rough time and deserve some assistance. Having been accepted by our government, they are entitled to the things we are entitled to.”
Mr Laloe said the most important thing was that refugees “must not be patronised” but should be “helped to stand on their two feet”.
The Christmas spirit was also evident. The Herald reported numerous offers of help from local residents, with furniture, bedding, curtains and kitchen equipment collected for the new arrivals.
At the time, the families were among hundreds being housed in reception centres, with moves into their new Farnham homes expected in the New Year.
Mr Laloe said he was impressed by the refugees’ determination to rebuild their lives.
“They are keen to work, keen to study and to advance themselves,” he said.
“I am sure you will find that in time they will make useful members of the community. I don’t think they will be a burden on the community at all.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.