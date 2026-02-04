Change of Scene provides outdoor learning for children and young people with special educational needs and mental health challenges.
Last year, the charity faced closure after it had to leave its home in Farnham and launched a campaign to find a new location.
Wishanger Wellness, a charity focused on mental health and wellbeing in the local community, responded and offered a site in Frensham.
Planning permission has now been granted for new facilities at Tara’s Farm, in Reeds Road, including a sensory room, kitchens and craft room.
The donation from the Bradbury Foundation in Hong Kong will fund preparatory works for the new building and help kick-start development.
Pam Robinson, chief executive of Change of Scene, said: “We are delighted and incredibly grateful for this wonderful donation from the Bradbury Foundation, Hong Kong.
“The conditions of the recent planning approval are costing us an extra £15,000, which is the equivalent of two children attending Change of Scene for one morning a week for a year, so this very generous donation will help us with those extra costs.
“We are excited for work to get underway and we hope the buildings will be finished by the spring or summer.”
Change of Scene still needs to raise £600,000 to fund the move and has set up a crowdfunding page.
The charity is also keen to hear from local construction companies able to assist with work or donate materials.
Change of Scene has been supporting children and young people from Hampshire and Surrey for 17 years. Most attendees are diagnosed with conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and struggle with their mental health.
Through caring for animals and insects, and activities including gardening, carpentry, cookery and craft, they are able to learn, grow and develop in a safe environment.
The Bradbury Foundation, Hong Kong, is known for supporting disadvantaged and marginalised groups by funding projects that create lasting change.
To learn more, visit www.changeofscene.org.uk or donate at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/change-of-scene-securing-the-future.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.