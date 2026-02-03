Farnham residents are advised that Borelli Walk Footbridge has been closed on safety grounds, with pedestrians asked to use an alternative crossing until further notice.
The footbridge over the River Wey was closed following concerns about its condition, and barriers are now in place to prevent access.
People wishing to cross the river are advised to use the Borelli Wey Bridge, also known as the Brightwells Yard Bridge, which provides a safe alternative route.
The closure will remain in effect until further notice, while inspections and any necessary works are carried out.
