Churt Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) has found the perfect fit this season, slipping into Cinderella with ease and bringing fairy-tale sparkle and full-throttle pantomime fun to Churt Village Hall.
Directed by David Irwin and Anneliese Wadham, follow poor Cinderella (Lexie Ewart), who’s stuck sweeping the floors for her ghastly stepmother, the Baroness Hardup (Dawn Barrow), and her two outrageously ugly sisters, Beryl and Cheryl (Paul Allum and Greg Ewart).
She is not helped by her hapless dad Baron Hardup (Ellis Nicholls), but don’t despair - with the help of her loveable pal Buttons (Annie Manning), who’s hopelessly smitten, a wand-waving Fairy Godmother (Beth Amero) and her trusty apprentice (Bella Amero), our heroine’s about to discover that dreams really do come true, especially when there’s a royal ball involved!
Meanwhile, Prince Charming (Marianne Neilan) and his sidekick Dandini (Alex Munoz) are causing their own kind of mischief - swapping identities and stirring up more confusion than the new road layout in Farnham! Will the Prince find his true love before the clock strikes twelve? Will Buttons finally get his moment? And will those Ugly Sisters ever take singing lessons before the village dogs stage a protest?
And if that’s not enough chaos, watch out for Snitch and Snatch (Nigel Dams and Chris Deacon) Baroness Hardup’s hilariously hopeless Brokers’ Men and the ever-busy Major Domo (Sabrina Wong), trying to keep the palace in order. Add Dumpling (April Showers and Bonnie Holloway), the scene-stealing pantomime horse, and it’s clear there’s never a dull (or quiet) moment in Pantoland!
You may know the story but expect some twists and turns with a show that’s guaranteed to sweep you off your feet… and you won’t even need a fairy godmother to have a ball!
Comments
