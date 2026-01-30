Balancing family and work can be a challenge, but Tom Chapman and Laurence Nicholls have found a way.
The two run Redwood Cabins in Farnham, creating bespoke garden cabins and rooms and converting garages into living spaces, and do so while, between them, looking after six children aged between three months and six years.
“We are the flexible ones in the family,” said Laurence, who is father to two school-age boys and twin girls of three months.
“Our wives work long hours and often have work trips away, so we get the children up and do the drop-offs and we do the after-school things too.”
“We are the head chefs as well,” added Tom, who has boys of five and three.
The children’s schedules means that the two are never on site until 9am so suppliers cannot drop off materials first thing.
“We use trusted suppliers who know the deal,” said Tom, “and we ask electricians and so on to meet the customers first so that they can do work if we’re not there. We’ve been in the business a long time so we know who we can work with.”
At the same time there has been a boom in home-working leading to more people wanting cabins or garage conversions as offices, though as Laurence said: “With a sofa and a roll mat the rooms are multi-purpose.”
As long as the buildings are less than 30 sq m no planning permission is needed and they build whatever is wanted - gyms, cinemas, studios, offices, stores, playrooms. In fact, Laurence is building a playroom at home.
