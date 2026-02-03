Officers were called to the scene at 6.10pm on Monday, January 19, following reports of a stabbing.
Despite the efforts of police, paramedics and members of the public, Luis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute, his family said: “We would like to express our sincerest thank you for the amazing support we have received over the past 14 days.
“Thank you to the immeasurable number of friends, parents, teachers, Luis’ friends, football coaches and people from the community who have written messages, sent cards, flowers, paid tributes and even cooked for us. We will forever feel gratitude and love.
“We would like to thank Surrey Police for their sensitive and thorough handling of the ongoing investigation into this horrendous tragedy. Thank you to the people who helped and comforted Luis in his final minutes, the paramedics who tried to save his life, and to All Hallows Catholic School and Churt Football Club for their kind support and solidarity.
“To see the thoughts and memories in which Luis is held by all who knew him is an enormous comfort. He was loved by many.
“He was a happy son, kind young boy, caring friend and a talented footballer. A promise of life with a promising future.
“He had a warm, welcoming smile and an athletic body full of strength and beauty. He was starting to become a young man, leaving the curious child behind.
“We regret that fatal day, but we praise and adore all the time we spent together.
“Luis will be forever remembered, never forgotten.”
Luis’ family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.
A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of their age, were charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article on Friday, January 23.
Both have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, February 23.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police quoting PR/45260006995. Dashcam and CCTV footage can be uploaded via the Major Incident Public Portal under Operation Eastville.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.