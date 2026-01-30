A month after The Borough closed to through traffic, Farnham civic leaders say congestion is worsening as new West Street roadworks add to disruption for motorists and traders.
With works continuing in The Borough under the Farnham Infrastructure Programme (FIP), Surrey County Council has also begun the next phase of the Farnham town centre scheme on West Street.
The project includes kerb and footpath replacement, street furniture installation, carriageway resurfacing and new road markings.
Councillors said the timing of the additional works has led to heavy congestion at peak times, with traffic backing up along West Street as far as the Coxbridge roundabout and delays reported on Castle Street, Downing Street and Union Road.
At the recent town council meeting, Cllr Tony Fairclough said the project team had been working well despite unexpected challenges.
He said: “I think the project management team have been doing a really good job given the circumstances. Nobody could have foreseen the issues at the Royal Deer junction and on West Street by Oliver Bonas and Elphicks. If all things go swimmingly, we should see these works finished by the end of March.”
Cllr George Hesse said he was concerned about the impact on businesses and questioned the decision to start further works before progress had been made elsewhere.
He said: “I don’t want to contradict Cllr Fairclough, but some traders have told me their turnover is down by 50 percent and they are really suffering.
“The work in The Borough is not progressing at the speed it should. Starting a new stretch of West Street now makes no sense.”
Cllr Michaela Martin said she was pressing for the works to be completed as quickly as possible but accepted delays had occurred.
She said: “I want this work done as soon as possible and I am pushing for completion by February, but weather and other unforeseen issues have slowed progress. The decision was taken to start the West Street works now rather than in the summer.”
The final phases of the town centre improvements will take place on Castle Street and Victoria Road between April and November.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.