Farnham Carnival will return on Saturday, June 27, with a Stage and Screen theme inspired by television and theatre milestones.
Organisers say the theme reflects the anniversary of John Logie Baird’s first public demonstration of television transmission in January 1926, and the 50th anniversary of the first Laurence Olivier Awards in 1976.
Floats could be based on films, screen icons or stage shows such as The Lion King, Paddington or traditional pantomime, with ideas including cinema-style experiences complete with usherettes and popcorn.
Schools have already been informed and are said to be enthusiastic about taking part, with community groups, clubs and businesses also expected to enter floats and walking groups.
As with last year, the event will be organised by the Farnham Hedgehogs, who are calling for volunteers to help with marshalling on the day.
A trustee of the Farnham Institute said: “The Farnham Institute is delighted to support the Farnham Carnival again. It is a major town event for all the family to either take part or to watch. The organisers are to be congratulated.”
Janie Elliott-Dunn, Farnham BID manager, said: “Farnham Carnival is a long-standing and much-loved event that brings people into the town and creates a real buzz, particularly for cafés, pubs and restaurants. It’s an important part of Farnham’s character and relies on continued community support.”
Rob Eyre, Farnham Hedgehogs carnival chairman, said: “The Hedgehogs are very committed to ensuring the Farnham carnival continues and we are very much looking forward to building on last year’s success.”
Chris Wilson, Farnham Hedgehogs carnival organiser, added: “It’s heart warming to see the town come together for such a wonderful event.”
Comments
