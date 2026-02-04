Hale Carnival has been cancelled for 2026 because of a shortage of volunteers and a largely new organising committee, organisers have announced.
The Hale Carnival Committee said the July event would not go ahead after discussions about whether it could be delivered safely and successfully.
A spokesperson for the committee said the decision to pause this year’s event “was not taken lightly”.
“Following careful discussion, the committee agreed that, with a largely new and inexperienced committee and a lack of confirmed volunteers at this stage, it would not be possible to confidently deliver the safe and successful carnival that the Hale community expects and deserves,” the spokesperson said.
Organisers said the decision to pause the event in 2026 would allow the committee to focus on rebuilding, growing its volunteer base, strengthening the committee and planning for a return in 2027 with a stronger and more sustainable event.
The committee will remain active, with smaller events planned throughout 2026, including a quiz night in May. Residents are invited to get involved by volunteering or joining the committee.
In a statement, the Hale Carnival Committee thanked the community, volunteers, sponsors, suppliers and supporters for their understanding and continued encouragement, and said it looked forward to bringing the carnival back in 2027.
Hale Carnival has long been a celebration of community spirit, bringing people together while supporting good causes.
Last year’s event raised thousands of pounds for local organisations, with more than £6,500 shared between 31 charities and community groups after the carnival made an £8,000 profit.
Anyone wishing to contact the committee can do so through the website halecarnival.co.uk, by email at [email protected] or via its social media channels.
