The event will take place on Friday, February 20 at 7pm at The Haslewey, Haslemere, and promises a mix of history, humour and local heritage. With stories drawn from tradition and experience, the talk is suitable for all ages and is expected to appeal to both history enthusiasts and those with a general interest in the town’s past.
Tickets cost £10 per person, which includes a drink and a snack. Proceeds will support the continued promotion of Haslemere’s local heritage and community events.
