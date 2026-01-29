Grayshott Stagers are celebrating their 75th anniversary with their annual supper and one-act plays evenings at Grayshott Village Hall on February 13 and 14.
The plays will be Don’t Blame It On The Boots by Nick Warburton and Fate’s Thread by Stephen Bean.
Don't Blame It On The Boots was the Stagers’ first one-act play in 1997. Hamlet rehearsals are going badly because Eric doesn’t want to wear another actor’s boots and has designs on the actress playing Ophelia.
In Fate’s Thread, ghosts Alice and Harriet won’t accept Susan’s fatal car crash was an accident.
There will also be a musical medley - Encore! 75 Years of Grayshott Musicals - by Jeremy Legat.
For tickets, priced £20 - including a home-cooked three-course supper - call 01428 606264 or visit www.thegrayshottstagers.co.uk
