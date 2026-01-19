The iconic English rock band from Glastonbury will take to the Fringe Main Stage on Friday, July 3, bringing their signature energy and a string of hits to the Surrey Hills. Fresh from a triumphant 2025 festival season across the UK and Europe, REEF have soared back into the UK Top 20 with their new album, Shoot Me Your Ace. Fans can expect to hear their chart-topping classics like Glow and Place Your Hands alongside new material.