The Haslemere Fringe Festival is gearing up for an unforgettable weekend from July 3 to July 5, and the excitement has already begun with the announcement of its first headline act: REEF.
The iconic English rock band from Glastonbury will take to the Fringe Main Stage on Friday, July 3, bringing their signature energy and a string of hits to the Surrey Hills. Fresh from a triumphant 2025 festival season across the UK and Europe, REEF have soared back into the UK Top 20 with their new album, Shoot Me Your Ace. Fans can expect to hear their chart-topping classics like Glow and Place Your Hands alongside new material.
Joining REEF on the Friday night is the duo ARXX, featuring vocalist Hanni Pidduck and drummer Claire Townsend. Known for spreading queer joy, ARXX have also contributed three tracks to the BBC drama Riot Women. The due are a rising influence on the UK music scene.
The evening will also feature a stellar lineup of UK talent. Tash Hills will host “The Tash Hills Funk and Soul Club,” delivering modern soul, funk, and disco with her powerful vocals. Fans can also enjoy the smooth grooves of Shakatak, the Latin- and soul-infused rhythms of Motet, and the high-energy funk-rock fusion of Beatroot, a nine-piece band guaranteed to get everyone moving.
With an electric mix of rock, funk, soul, and danceable grooves, Friday, July 3 promises a full-on musical experience. Tickets are already on sale – to make sure you “Place Your Hands” on yours, visit www.haslemerefringe.co.uk and get ready for a night to remember.
