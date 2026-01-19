Swap soggy coats for flying carpets, because Haslemere Thespians’ Aladdin is the perfect cure for the January blues.
This is panto exactly as it should be – loud, fast, and packed with jokes that land just as well with adults as they do with children.
Director Sally Waghorn calls it “just great family fun – something for everyone, kids and adults,” and she’s right. The production knows its audience and plays to them confidently, with a cast clearly having the time of their lives.
Gemma Bowles is a fantastic, easy-to-root-for Aladdin, while Lizzie Hales brings sparkle and spirit to Princess Jasmine. Mike Byrne’s Emperor, and the double act of Matthew Darley and Charlotte Parrott as Sergeant Ping and PC Pong, keep the laughs coming thick and fast. And just wait for Antony Mee’s appearance as the Genie of the Lamp.
Adding to the fun, Kim Seymour’s Nobby the Panda steals hearts and laughter in equal measure, proving that even a panda can be a panto star.
The real magic comes from the standout trio: Naomi Robertson’s Wishee Washee, Rob Lloyd’s Abanazar, and Tony Creasey’s Widow Twankey. Robertson has razor-sharp timing and comic presence, Lloyd knows exactly how to milk every boo and hiss, and Creasey proves why Waghorn describes him as “one of the best dames in the business.”
The story follows the tale we all know: Aladdin’s chance encounter with Princess Jasmine sets off a chain of events involving dark magic, a stolen lamp, and a race to save the day. But expect some twists and turns that keep the story feeling fresh.
The music, set, and choreography add the classic magic spark, with a live orchestra backing some real crowd-pleasers. With toe-tapping numbers, strong audience banter, and enough jokes to fill a treasure cave, Haslemere Thespians’ Aladdin is a wish-granting, lamp-rubbing, laugh-out-loud winner.
Oh yes it is.
