Newfoundland folk band Rum Ragged return to Grayshott Folk Club on Wednesday, January 21, kicking off their Spring 2026 UK tour. The group first played the club in July 2024, winning over the audience with a mix of energetic tunes and emotive ballads, ending in a standing-ovation encore of “Another Fading Light.”
Founding members Aaron Collis (accordion, vocals) and Mark Manning (guitar, vocals) are joined by multi-instrumentalist Zack Nash and celebrated fiddler Colin Grant, delivering vibrant, varied sets that showcase Newfoundland’s folk traditions.
Tickets for the 7.30pm show cost £20, available in person at Grayshott Post Office, by phone via Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096, or online via Ents24.
