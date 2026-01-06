The Farnham Amateur and Operatic Society (FAOS) have a late Christmas present as a five-night run of Elf The Musical will begin at the Maltings on January 20, writes Angelica Wade.
The show based on the beloved David Berenbaum film follows the journey of Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York to track down his human father.
A host of holiday hijinks await him in the Big Apple as he tries to connect with his dad and spread festive cheer throughout the city.
But he soon discovers that the true gift of Christmas is family and love, with this holiday classic sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.
For more details, timings and tickets visit https://farnhammaltings.com/
