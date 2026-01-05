Local charity Phyllis Tuckwell is recruiting volunteers to support its new hospice in Farnham, which is due to open in the spring of 2026.
The charity is offering a wide range of volunteering roles and is inviting anyone interested to attend a recruitment day on Friday, January 23, from 12pm to 6pm, at its Headway House office in Farnham.
“Our volunteers make such a difference to the lives of our patients and their loved ones, and get so much joy and fulfilment themselves from their role,” said Julia Morpeth, voluntary services manager at Phyllis Tuckwell.
“Whatever volunteering role you choose, we will give you initial and ongoing training and support, and you’ll know that you’re making a real difference to those in our care.”
For those who enjoy meeting people, volunteer receptionists are needed to be the welcoming face of the new hospice, greeting patients and families, answering phone calls and managing deliveries. Flexible weekly or fortnightly shifts are available.
Volunteer drivers and escorts are also being sought to help patients attend Phyllis Tuckwell’s Living Well sessions, held at the hospice in Farnham and the Beacon Centre in Guildford.
The sessions provide advice, guidance and support, but many patients are unable to travel independently. Drivers and escorts collect patients from home and accompany them to and from the sessions.
Patients living at home can often feel anxious or lonely, and Home Support volunteers play an important role in helping them stay connected.
Volunteers are matched with a patient they visit once a week, supporting them with activities such as going for a walk, shopping, or simply sitting and chatting over a cup of tea.
Additional volunteers are needed to arrange flowers to brighten hospice corridors, serve patients, relatives and staff in the new hospice coffee shop, and support the charity’s local shops.
The recruitment day is a drop-in event for anyone who would like to find out more about volunteering with Phyllis Tuckwell.
Those unable to attend can contact the Voluntary Services team on 01252 729400, email [email protected], or visit www.pth.org.uk/support-us/volunteer/apply-now.
Volunteer drivers must hold a full driving licence.
