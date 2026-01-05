Meadoqed by Practice Director Orit Huntley, has been named Small Practice of the Year at the Institute of Osteopathy’s (iO) annual awards ceremony in London on 22 November.
The award recognises the vital role smaller clinics play in their communities, offering exceptional patient care while fostering a collaborative environment for practitioners and patients. This year’s nominations showcased how small practices remain at the heart of local communities, delivering invaluable services to those who need them most.
Founded in Farnham, Surrey, in 2014, Meadowside Osteopathy has grown from a small clinic into a thriving practice built on expert care and a deep community connection led by Practice Director, Orit Huntley. The clinic has become a trusted space for patients seeking osteopathic treatment, rehabilitation, and holistic wellbeing.
Dr Alison Robinson Canham, Chief Executive of the Institute of Osteopathy, said: “We thought Meadowside Osteopathy was a clear standout. The judges praised the clinic’s professionalism, excellent website, and impressive number of five-star reviews. The video submission was particularly polished, and the judges felt the practice demonstrated real community impact.”
One patient said: “I couldn’t recommend Meadowside and its team enough. I have visited them for a number of reasons over the last four years and each time they have delivered.”
Another added: “The team were so welcoming on our first trip! They really helped us out, meaning we only needed the one appointment to help our newborn.”
Meadowside Osteopathy said: “We are proud to be awarded Small Practice of the Year 2025 by the Institute of Osteopathy. Huge gratitude to our incredible team and the wonderful patients who trust us every day. Here’s to another year of helping our community move, feel, and live better.”
