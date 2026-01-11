Unlike some local politicians, I am not bound by any non-disclosure agreements and am a regular attendee at Frimley Park Hospital.
Am I the only person who has read the design brief? Judging from some of the comments, it would seem so.
The suggestion that the golf club may provide an ideal site for the regeneration of Frimley Park comes with a great deal of baggage, all of which has already been outlined in the document currently being presented.
Access to the current site is, and always has been, a problem, and it has worsened over time. I have heard that the Johnsons Wax site was a frontrunner, but no thank you. That would be even worse and unworthy of consideration.
Areas of land closest to the current site include Pirbright and Chobham Common. Both are unsuitable due to a lack of infrastructure.
Living in Aldershot, perhaps Rushmoor Arena and Long Valley might appear attractive propositions. These too are ruled out because of inadequate infrastructure and the land being close to the water table and unsuitable for building.
The only credible location worthy of consideration is close to M3 junction 4A, where all the infrastructure required to access the entire catchment area is already in place, with land resources in abundance. Using this site for a new hospital would overcome all the major problems and offer serious benefits. The land is available and well positioned within the current hospital’s catchment area.
This proposal would overcome all the objections raised in the current plan as laid out in the hospital’s post.
Any new site must not only meet current community needs but also allow sufficient space for future development and expansion. It should include dedicated car parks for doctors and all nursing and administrative staff, separate from patients. There is also an opportunity to segregate casualty and outpatient access from visitors, with direct access from free car parks to medical, surgical and maternity wings.
The land required for all of this is available, so it should be used. With large roof areas on a new build, wards could potentially achieve passive build status.
Helicopter activity would not distract drivers on fast-moving roads, as the site could and should be well removed from the M3. Other surrounding roads carry local traffic, and the abundance of nearby nature reserves would help keep the air clean and healthy.
The current location has proved unworthy of expansion to accommodate the ever-growing needs of an enlarging community. The site I have identified offers scope in abundance for expansion and new development.
Lack of connectivity has always been a problem, as has movement around the site. Any new hospital must have as many accessible routes as possible to accommodate travellers from across the catchment arriving from different directions.
Much of what I have outlined is already in the public domain. Land administered on behalf of our government by the MOD is a logical choice and more than worthy of being used to meet our future needs. It could deliver a well-built hospital with a lifespan far exceeding the 25 years originally planned for the current hospital.
This proposed site offers the vision and opportunity to future proof any new development.
Roger Watkins,
Friend Avenue,
Aldershot
Why ‘I’m In’ for disability campaign
My name is Annabell, and I want your readers to know about “I’m In”, a new campaign by the charity Mencap that aims to ensure people with a learning disability like me get the healthcare we need.
When I was ill, it was difficult to be understood. A few years ago, I went to the doctor with back pain but found it hard to explain how bad it was. I couldn’t get across that sometimes I was fine, while at other times I was curled up in agony. I also had breast pain but didn’t realise it could be linked.
One day the pain became so severe that my friend rushed me to A&E. I spent my birthday in a hospital bed undergoing tests. Doctors discovered that I had breast cancer which had spread to my spine and shoulder. There is no cure. I am only 52.
I believe my cancer was found late because of my learning disability. New research shows that people like me often develop cancer before the age of 50. We are more likely to get it early, but we don’t always receive help as quickly as other people.
That is why I am backing Mencap’s campaign, which aims to encourage more people to join the GP Learning Disability Register. Being on the register means you receive free annual health checks, flu jabs and support delivered in the way you need it, allowing health problems to be identified and treated earlier.
Mencap has an online tool that helps readers create a letter to their GP. It is quick and easy to use. If you or someone you know has a learning disability, please join thousands of others saying “I’m In”. Get involved by searching “Mencap I’m In” or emailing [email protected]
Annabell Downey,
Mencap supporter
This letter makes 148
My first letter was published on March 25, 1994. The letter you published on December 25 (Starmer makes a poor case for leadership) is my 147th to appear steadily over the years. The subjects have mostly covered national and local politics, along with many other issues relating to Farnham.
I think you choose excellent headlines. A recent one, published on July 7, was perfect: Farnham’s gyratory system worked. Why change it?
John Littlewood,
Castle Hill,
Farnham
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.