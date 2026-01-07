Mr Draper volunteered for the Home Guard while underage, serving with Platoon No 4 in Farnham town, before joining the RAF in March 1944. Trained in signals at No 1 Radio School in Cranwell, Lincolnshire, he was initially earmarked for overseas service in Ceylon. However, aged 19, he was promoted from aircraftman to corporal and then sergeant, becoming an instructor on the signals course he had completed.