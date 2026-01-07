An arts enthusiast who helped shape Farnham’s cultural life, hosted royalty and played a leading role in the creation of the Redgrave Theatre has celebrated his 100th birthday, writes Angelica Wade.
Retired solicitor and former RAF sergeant (Leslie) John Draper reached his centenary recently, having spent nearly eight decades serving both his country and his community.
Born in Lightwater, Mr Draper moved to Farnham aged 12 in late 1938 when his father, a successful master baker, acquired the Railway Hotel in Station Hill. He quickly developed a deep affection for the town, later describing himself as “an avid Farnhamite” who explored the area on foot and by bicycle.
He attended school in Farnham and joined the King’s Own Youth Club at St James’ Church, forming lifelong friendships. His wide-ranging interests included amateur dramatics, sport, swimming, singing in a choir, organising a weekly ballroom dance class and helping to form the Farnham Rhythm Club, as well as attending jazz clubs in London.
After leaving school, he worked in his father’s hotel before becoming a clerk with newly qualified solicitor B J E Veale, whose practice was based at 43a The Borough. Apart from his wartime service, the law proved to be his main career.
Mr Draper volunteered for the Home Guard while underage, serving with Platoon No 4 in Farnham town, before joining the RAF in March 1944. Trained in signals at No 1 Radio School in Cranwell, Lincolnshire, he was initially earmarked for overseas service in Ceylon. However, aged 19, he was promoted from aircraftman to corporal and then sergeant, becoming an instructor on the signals course he had completed.
During the war he proposed to his future wife, June, a Wren wireless telegraphist whom he had known since schooldays. Mrs Draper recorded Nazi naval signals that were later passed to the codebreakers at Bletchley Park. The couple married at Farnham Parish Church on April 20, 1946.
They spent 70 years together and raised three daughters and a son. Mrs Draper died in 2016, aged 90. Reflecting on his life, Mr Draper said: “There is no doubt that the great happiness and satisfaction I have experienced can be attributed to my love for, and marriage to, June and the lovely family we produced together.”
Following his release from the RAF, he returned to work with Mr Veale, later qualifying as a solicitor and forming a partnership with Michael Garrood. The firm became Veale Draper & Garrood and operated successfully for many years, later joined by Mr Draper’s son Jonathan. Mr Draper remained in practice until the age of 97 and is still on the Roll of Solicitors, although without a practising certificate.
Alongside his legal career, Mr Draper played a central role in Farnham’s theatrical life. He became a director of the Farnham Repertory Theatre Company, which performed in a small theatre off Castle Street, before helping to establish the Farnham Repertory Theatre Trust.
As chairman of the Redgrave Theatre Appeal, he spent a decade raising funds for a new theatre on the Brightwells site. The project included a £60,000 grant from the Arts Council.
Mr Draper met Sir Michael Redgrave during the appeal and hosted HRH Princess Margaret at the opening performance of Romeo and Juliet. Reflecting on the project, he said: “In every way it was a delight to have been involved throughout the experience.”
In later life, he followed his wife’s example by studying for an arts degree with the Open University. The couple shared courses and research, eventually graduating together.
