A family has paid a heartfelt tribute to a “son, brother and grandson” who died following an early morning collision in Farnham on New Year’s Day.
Police were called to Hickley’s Corner around 1.10am on Thursday, January 1, following a collision involving a car and pedestrian, with the victim sadly dying in hospital.
He was today named as 21-year-old James O’Mara from Farnham with flowers being left at the junction and his family releasing a touching tribute to a “darling boy”.
The statement said: “James was a loving son, brother, and grandson, whose warmth and generosity touched everyone who knew him.
“He had recently completed his apprenticeship as a plant mechanic and was building his future working for himself.
“James had an excellent work ethic, which he balanced effortlessly with a good social life and his love of racing.
“He lived life to the full and had a genuine passion for sport. Having just returned from two weeks skiing and snowboarding, he was excited for the upcoming motorcycle racing season.
“James competed in the British Superbikes (BSB) support class on a BMW F900R and in the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC) on a SuperMono, where he was consistently near the front of the pack, always pushing himself to improve and challenge for position.
“In recent days, we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support shown for James. Friends have described him as a truly special person who brought kindness, warmth, and character to every moment. He was known for being cool, calm, and collected, always wearing a big smile.”
The family added: “While we do not yet know what happened on New Year’s Eve, we do know he is missed beyond belief. James touched so many lives, and he will remain forever in our hearts.”
The investigation remains ongoing with witnesses or anyone in the area at the time urged to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45260000053 or via their 24/7 live chat service at www.surrey.police.uk
The tragedy has prompted calls for pedestrian safety improvements to be made at the junction as it comes less than two months after a pedestrian was seriously injured after colliding with a vehicle on November 4.
