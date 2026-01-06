A much-loved Farnham charity is asking for your help as they take their fundraising efforts to dizzying heights, writes Angelica Wade.
A sponsored abseil and skydive are among the events that Phyllis Tuckwell is hosting to raise money to aid the work they do with palliative and end of life hospice care.
Event fundraiser, Fiona Chapman, describes the good cause as one that provides “medical and nursing care, therapies, counselling, social work advice and practical support to more than 250 patients, relatives and carers every day.”
She added: “However, as the NHS/Government only covers around 25 per cent of our costs, we have to raise over £25,000 every single day.
“Fundraising days like this are really important in helping us do that. Our abseil and skydive days are a great way to raise money to help people who really need our care.”
If you’ve got a head for heights or fancy taking the plunge an abseil down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth on April 19 might appeal.
Participants will be taken to the viewing platform 100 metres above sea level before being brought down to earth by a team of experts with supporters cheering below.
You can also help the good cause soar by participating in one of their charity skydives with dates in March, June and September to potentially choose from.
High-flyers will jump out of a moving plane with a trained instructor 12,000 feet in the air before landing at the UK’s largest skydive drop zone in Netheravon, Wiltshire.
Could you be one of the fearless fundraisers? If the answer is ‘yes’ or you would like more information, contact the Phyllis Tuckwell Fundraising team on 01252 729446 or email [email protected]
Alternatively, head to their website at https://www.pth.org.uk/news-and-events/events/upcoming-events/
