The closure of The Borough between Castle Street and the Royal Deer junction began this week as part of the Farnham Infrastructure Programme.
The scheme will see pavements widened and a new paved pedestrian crossing and loading bay installed.
Carl Willson, of Castle Street Flowers on the corner of Castle Street, said the timing was difficult for traders, who he said had already lost business following the recent closure of Downing Street.
“I’m lost for words about the thinking behind this,” he said.
“Footfall was down when they closed Downing Street just before Christmas and now, instead of giving us a chance to recover, they’ve closed off another part of the town.
“They could have closed The Borough in the summer when schools are off and a lot of people are on holiday.”
Micky Singh, owner of The Phone Shop, echoed those concerns.
He said on Tuesday: “It has been a bit noisy so far, but we’re only into the second day so we don’t know the full impact as yet.
“My concern is that if it is too hard to drive into Farnham, people are going to stop coming here.
“We have had several businesses shut down in the town centre and once they’re gone it’s very hard to recover.”
Drivers who usually travel through The Borough are being diverted, with the closure expected to remain in place for around three months.
A spokesperson for Surrey County Council said: “This requires a road closure to enable the works to be carried out and keep construction teams safe.”
Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the road during the works, and shops will remain accessible during opening hours.
Further information is available at surreycc.gov.uk/farnhamworks or by calling 0300 200 1003.
