The Government has confirmed that elections for Surrey’s two new unitary authorities – East Surrey and West Surrey – will take place in May 2026.
Polling will take place at local polling stations, with further details to be confirmed closer to the time.
The councillors elected in May 2026 will initially sit on “shadow authorities” for one year, working alongside existing councils to oversee the transition to the new local government structure.
From April 2027, those councillors will continue in their roles as the new unitary authorities formally take responsibility for delivering all local services in their areas.
Existing county, borough and district councillors will remain in post until March 31, 2027, with services continuing to be delivered under the current arrangements until the handover.
The confirmation comes amid a wider government review of local elections in areas undergoing reorganisation. Ministers have invited councils across England to give their views on whether elections scheduled for next May should be postponed, following requests from some authorities concerned about the impact on reorganisation plans.
Minister of State for Local Government and Homelessness, Alison McGovern said: “We have listened to councils who’ve told us of the challenges they face reorganising while preparing for resource-intensive elections for areas which may shortly be abolished.
“Several have submitted requests to postpone elections so it is therefore right we let them have their say so they can focus their time and energy on providing vital services while planning for reorganisation.
“Our goal is to create new councils who can improve services for residents and it is only right that we listen to councils.”
No decision has been made on any delays. A total of 63 councils have until midnight on January 15, 2026, to submit their feedback, after which the Secretary of State is expected to make a decision early next year.
The Government said its starting position is that all elections should go ahead, but stressed it would consider all representations before reaching a final decision. Where councils do not wish to postpone elections, ministers said those views would be respected.
Any decision to delay elections would require legislation and would be set out transparently to Parliament. In areas where elections are postponed, the Government said it would work with councils to hold elections to the new authorities as soon as possible, with May 2027 expected to be the replacement date.
Surrey is operating on an accelerated timetable, meaning elections to the new East Surrey and West Surrey councils in May 2026 will replace scheduled local elections, subject to parliamentary approval.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.