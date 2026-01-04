Motorists are being reminded that The Borough in Farnham will be closed to traffic from tomorrow (Monday, January 5) morning, as town centre infrastructure works resume after the Christmas pause.
Drivers who usually travel through the area will need to use an alternative route, with the closure in place between Castle Street and the Royal Deer junction for around three months.
The works will allow pavements to be widened and a new paved pedestrian crossing and loading bay to be installed.
A spokesperson for Surrey County Council said: “This requires a road closure to enable the works to be carried out and keep construction teams safe.”
Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the road during the works, and shops will remain accessible during opening hours. Additional lane closures will also be in place at the Royal Deer junction.
A signed diversion will run via Castle Street, Castle Hill, Folly Hill, Upper Hale Road and Hale Road, returning to East Street via the Six Bells roundabout. Drivers are also advised to check travel apps such as Google Maps or Waze.
The closure will result in timetable and route changes to bus services 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 65 and 404. Service 46 will not be affected.
Further information is available at surreycc.gov.uk/farnhamworks or by calling 0300 200 1003.
More on the closure will be available online tomorrow and in this week’s Herald.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.